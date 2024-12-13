The use of Nazi symbols in public is to be banned. The Federal Council considers the ban on symbols associated with the Third Reich to be particularly urgent.

The Federal Council wants to ban the use of Nazi symbols in public.

Anti-Semitic incidents have increased sharply.

Today, the use of Nazi symbols is not punishable if the ideology associated with them is not actively propagated.

The Federal Council wants to ban the use of Nazi symbols in public. Anyone who violates this will be fined CHF 200 in future. Only later will the Federal Council also ban other extremist symbols.

The ban on symbols associated with the Third Reich is particularly urgent, wrote the Federal Council. Anti-Semitic incidents had increased sharply. On Friday, it submitted its draft for a special law for consultation by March 31.

Swastika graffiti in a stairwell. The Federal Council wants to ban the public use of Nazi symbols and punish it with fines. (theme picture)

Punishment should depend on the context

Today, the use of Nazi symbols is not punishable if the associated ideology is not actively propagated. However, they are prohibited in connection with advertising for the ideology they stand for.

The Federal Council wants to ban not only swastikas, Hitler salutes and SS runes, but also numerical codes such as "18" and "88" as well as certain gestures, objects and greetings. When such symbols are punishable depends on the context. The Federal Council is planning exemptions for educational, artistic and journalistic purposes.