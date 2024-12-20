A ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants was decided in 2017. (archive image) Keystone

The Federal Council wants to overturn the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants. On Friday, it submitted a corresponding counter-proposal to the popular initiative "Electricity for all at all times (stop the blackout)" for consultation.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The initiative wants to stipulate in the Federal Constitution that all climate-friendly forms of power generation are permitted. This would also allow the construction of new nuclear power plants again. The Federal Council rejected this popular initiative, it announced on Friday. However, with the counter-proposal, it wants to amend the Nuclear Energy Act so that new nuclear power plants can be approved again.

The aim is to shape Swiss energy policy in a way that is open to all technologies, including nuclear energy. However, the expansion of renewable energies remains a top priority. However, lifting the ban on new construction would have the advantage that Switzerland would be able to fall back on nuclear energy in the future if renewable production was not sufficient to cover its electricity needs.