The Federal Council sees great potential for a direct train service between Switzerland and the British capital, London. However, travelers will have to be patient: The federal government faces numerous challenges in establishing the connection.

The most popular travel destination for Swiss citizens: There are currently over 50 direct flights daily from Switzerland to London. (File photo)

The Federal Council took note of the challenges associated with this rail connection during a discussion, the federal government announced on Friday.

For example, it has yet to be determined exactly which stations in Switzerland will be served. Since the United Kingdom is not part of the Schengen Area, border controls would also be necessary for both entry and exit. With a direct train connection between Switzerland and London, entry checks would have to take place on Swiss soil.

Furthermore, the Eurotunnel is subject to heightened security regulations and correspondingly stricter controls. According to the Federal Council, extending international treaties to include Switzerland is necessary for border and security controls.

The relevant departments have been tasked with further examining the outstanding issues. The Federal Council intends to decide on the next steps by the end of 2027. A direct connection between Swiss train stations and London is expected to become operational starting in the 2030s.

London is the most popular travel destination

London is considered the most popular travel destination for Swiss citizens. A planned direct connection is expected to enable travel times of six hours between Zurich and London, five and a half hours from Geneva, and five hours from Basel, the SBB announced in March of last year. This meets travelers’ expectations.

In May of last year, SBB signed a memorandum of understanding with the French rail company SNCF Voyageurs and Eurostar International, the operator of high-speed trains between London and the European mainland.

A political basis for the train also already exists: In the same month of that year, Transport Minister Albert Rösti and British Transport Minister Heidi Alexander agreed on a corresponding intergovernmental agreement in London.

According to the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (UVEK), no government subsidies are planned for the operation of the connection. It would have to be operated commercially by a rail company and financed through ticket sales.