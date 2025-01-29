The operation of satellites is to be regulated by law in Switzerland. Economics Minister Guy Parmelin presented the corresponding bill to the media in Bern on Wednesday. Keystone

The Federal Council wants to regulate the space sector, such as the operation of satellites, by law. On Wednesday, it submitted a preliminary draft of a corresponding federal law for consultation.

SDA

The new law is intended to further improve Switzerland's attractiveness as a location in the space sector, as announced by Research Minister Guy Parmelin's department on Wednesday. The new law is also an important instrument for implementing the Federal Council's Space Policy 2023.

The Space Act would regulate the authorization and supervision of national space activities, a national register for space objects and liability issues. Switzerland is also positioning itself as a state that offers clear and forward-looking framework conditions and is committed to the long-term sustainability of space activities.

According to the Federal Council, the consultation ends on May 6.

SDA