The housing shortage is here to stay. sda

In view of the tense housing situation, the Federal Council is planning stricter rules for foreign buyers. By tightening the Lex Koller, real estate purchases are to be significantly restricted.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council wants to tighten the Lex Koller in order to place greater restrictions on real estate purchases by foreigners.

Stricter rules are planned for main residences, commercial properties and vacation homes, including licensing requirements and sales conditions.

The aim is to limit access to the Swiss real estate market and counteract the increasing housing shortage. Show more

The housing shortage in Switzerland is getting worse - and now the Federal Council is taking action. Access to real estate for foreign buyers is to be significantly restricted with a series of measures. The focus is on tightening up the so-called Lex Koller.

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Council took the next step and instructed the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) to draw up a corresponding bill. At the same time, the consultation process was opened.

Stricter rules for people from third countries

Specifically, the government is planning stricter rules for people from so-called third countries: in future, they will need a permit if they want to buy a main residence in Switzerland. In addition, they will be obliged to sell their property within two years if they leave the country.

The Federal Council is also tightening the screws on commercial properties. Acquisition should still be possible without a permit if the property is used for the company's own business. However, the government wants to prevent pure investments: People living abroad will no longer be allowed to buy commercial properties in order to rent or lease them out.

Focus also on second homes

Another focus is on vacation apartments. Here, the cantons' quotas are to be reduced and additional licensing requirements introduced. In future, every purchase by persons abroad will be charged to the cantonal quota - even if a property changes hands between two foreign buyers.

The Federal Council is also planning restrictions on the purchase of real estate via the financial market. Persons abroad will no longer be allowed to acquire listed shares in residential real estate companies or regularly traded shares in real estate funds.

With the planned changes, the Federal Council wants to bring the original purpose of the Lex Koller back to the fore. At the same time, the measures are part of a larger political package that was adopted in connection with the rejection of the popular initiative "No 10 million Swiss (sustainability initiative)".