Federal Councilor Albert Rösti opened the National Day speech marathon on Friday evening. Speaking in Fehraltorf in the canton of Zurich, he promised that the Federal Council would not stand idly by in the face of heat and drought. However, he said the ball is in the courts of the cantons and municipalities.

"The Federal Council is not sitting idly by when it comes to heat and drought," promised Federal Councilor Albert Rösti. However, he added that the initiative must come from the cantons and municipalities. (File photo)

“The heat is on everyone’s mind and is taking its toll on us all; the agricultural sector is suffering as well,” said the SVP Federal Councilor before a packed festival tent that had become uncomfortably hot. Several hundred residents of Fehraltorf, however, were willing to put up with it.

For Rösti, it’s clear that “we have to protect people from the heat and drought. But not in a top-down manner,” he said. It’s unacceptable for the Federal Council to impose regulations on this matter. The initiative must come from the municipalities and cantons. “Even today, a municipality plans the renovation of a public square differently than it used to.”

Flying Over the Alps in the Super Puma

However, he promised that the federal government would not stand idly by. For example, efforts are currently underway to reduce tariffs on animal feed so that more feed can be imported. Another option would be to use the army’s Super Puma helicopters to fly water to the Alps. However, the canton and municipalities would have to request this. “Not the other way around.”

After his speech in the Zurich Oberland, Rösti and his wife Theres flew directly to the Swiss National Day celebrations in Val Müstair in Graubünden, where the temperatures were a bit more pleasant. On August 1, he is scheduled to make appearances in St. Moritz, Sigriswil (Canton of Bern), and in his home town of Uetendorf in the Canton of Bern.