During the National Day celebrations in Therwil, in the Basel region, Federal Councilor Beat Jans described Switzerland as a country of diversity. In his speech on Friday evening, he called for openness and solidarity.

"Our history is not one of isolation, but one of diversity, openness, and solidarity," Jans said Friday evening in Therwil, in the Basel region, as he kicked off his National Day speeches. (File photo)

August 1 is an opportunity to reflect on what home means, Jans said, according to the text of his speech. Therwil is part of his home region. “But what exactly is home?” he asked. He grew up in an apartment building in Riehen in Basel-Stadt. Now, as a member of the government, he can sit among the people here, eat a bratwurst, chat, and celebrate August 1.

For his wife Tracy, who is from the United States, “home” means something else entirely: good neighbors and a sense of belonging. “Home” is multifaceted and constantly evolving, as the Federal Councilor said. Switzerland provides a space for countless personal stories. It is not something static; every generation has shaped and changed the country.

"History of Diversity"

“Guest workers have achieved great things in Switzerland” and contributed to the country’s prosperity, Jans continued. Refugees have written, worked, and conducted research here. Immigrants have laid the foundation for the pharmaceutical industry and made history in sports.

“Our history is not one of isolation, but one of diversity, openness, and solidarity,” Jans said. “We can say that with healthy self-confidence. That’s what we need now, right now.”

This diversity obliges us to be considerate, to make compromises, and to view differing opinions as an opportunity. We should take care to foster harmony, our political culture, and our democracy.

Switzerland and Its Allies

According to Jans, the world has once again become unpredictable and more uncertain. Instead of the rule of law, the law of the strongest often prevails. This is precisely where our relations with our neighbors come into play. “We may not be part of the EU, but we are part of Europe,” said the Federal Councilor. Geography makes us neighbors, the economy makes us partners, and shared values and interests make us allies.

It is no longer enough just to do one’s homework. Cooperation with neighboring countries and the EU is crucial in light of the major challenges posed by an “interconnected, digitized, and mobile world.” Europe, too, is home.