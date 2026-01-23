During his speech at the National Day celebration in Rorschach on Friday, Federal Councilor Martin Pfister compared the image of Switzerland to the “Rorschach test” from psychology. Everyone is shown the same image, yet everyone sees something different. He said that is one of the country’s strengths.

“Anyone who wants to become a true Federal Councilor must have spoken in Rorschach,” said Federal Councilor Martin Pfister (center) at the beginning of his speech during the National Day celebrations on the Arionwiese on Friday evening. The head of the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection, and Sports (VBS) was alluding to the fact that members of the Federal Council frequently find their way to Rorschach. A year ago, for example, his colleague on the Federal Council, Elisabeth Baume-Schneider (SP), visited the town on Lake Constance.

Rorschach is the ideal place to take a look at Switzerland, Pfister continued. “Because what we’re doing today across the entire country is, essentially, nothing more than a Rorschach test—that famous psychological test with the inkblots.”

Everyone sees the same image, and yet each person sees something different, according to the Federal Council. The same is true of Switzerland. “The trick to the Rorschach test—as a psychologist once told me—is not to focus on individual details, but to keep the big picture in mind,” said Pfister.

Even though the overall picture the world currently presents might be discouraging, he regularly sees signs of hope in Switzerland. Pfister cited the Blatten Music Society as an example. “Apart from ten instruments and six uniforms, everything was lost,” said Pfister, referring to the landslide that largely destroyed the village of Blatten, Valais, in May 2025.

Conflict Over Tickets on Lake Constance

Thanks to a great outpouring of support from all over Switzerland, the instruments were quickly replaced, allowing the association to perform at the Swiss National Music Festival in Biel. “The Blatten Music Society won first prize in Biel a few weeks ago.”

In addition to solidarity, Switzerland is also characterized by the fact that discussions are conducted in depth. “There are differences, but no insurmountable divides,” Pfister continued.

Here, too, the region is demonstrating how this can be achieved. After all, Swiss Lake Constance Shipping AG and the German company Bodensee-Schiffsbetriebe GmbH have recently settled their dispute over fares. The Federal Council was referring to a conflict in which the Swiss side had temporarily stopped recognizing tickets issued by the German company.