The Federal Council wants to amend the rules for permissible rental yields at ordinance level and ensure greater legal certainty. The tenants' association fears higher rents. The homeowners' association is also critical of key points.

With the amendment to the ordinance, the Federal Council wants to ensure greater legal certainty in tenancy law. (Image: rented apartments in Chur, archive)

With the amendment to the ordinance, the Federal Council wants to ensure greater legal certainty in tenancy law. The bill is intended to fill a gap left open by the Federal Supreme Court in a 2020 ruling: the amount of the permissible return if the reference interest rate rises above the two percent mark.

The amendment is intended to enshrine the Federal Supreme Court's case law for reference interest rates of up to two percent in the ordinance. In the event that the interest rate rises further, the draft provides for a gradual reduction in the surcharge. This should lead to a smoothing of the rent development.

Casafair, the Swiss association for environmentally conscious and fair homeowners, and the tenants' association reject the draft - both in terms of the ordinance and its content. The homeowners' association, meanwhile, welcomes the ordinance, but also criticizes key points.