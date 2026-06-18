The Federal Supreme Court has declared the election of Susanne Sahli as mayor of Grenchen, Solothurn, invalid. The judges in Lausanne found serious errors in the vote count. Sahli loses her office effective immediately.

A bombshell for the city of Grenchen in the canton of Solothurn: The Federal Supreme Court has annulled the mayoral election. Due to serious procedural flaws and the extremely close election results, the election must be repeated. (File photo)

The FDP politician had prevailed over her opponent Patrick Crausaz (GLP) in the second round of voting on September 28 by a margin of just 25 votes. Sahli received 2,094 votes, with a voter turnout of 45.2 percent. She took office at the beginning of this year.

A citizen challenged this result by filing an election complaint with the Solothurn Administrative Court. The court rejected the complaint. While the court did find irregularities, it stated there was no basis for annulling the election. The allegations were described as speculative and based on hearsay.

The Federal Supreme Court reached a different conclusion. In its decision published on Friday, the court stated that there had been “significant procedural flaws” in the election.

Given the circumstances and the close election result, the court held that “it is within the realm of possibility that the irregularities could have had a decisive impact on the outcome of the election.”

Consequently, the judges in Lausanne note that the trust in the accuracy of the election results—which is indispensable for direct democracy—cannot be maintained: “In this case, confidence in the official election result has been seriously undermined.”