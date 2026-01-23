The Federal Supreme Court has annulled the vote on the protected area plan in the municipality of Schwyz. The reason for this is a serious violation of the duty to inform voters.

Two residents of the municipality of Schwyz have had their voting rights appeal upheld by the Federal Supreme Court. (File photo)

The main text of the ordinance was missing from the documents for the September 2025 vote, as the Federal Supreme Court noted in its ruling published on Thursday. Voters received only the municipal council’s statement, which did not include key points.

Making the documents available at city hall or publishing them online was not sufficient. The error was serious, as the planning of protection zones is of great importance and binding on everyone.

Despite the clear result of 60.48 percent in favor, the vote should be annulled. It cannot be ruled out that the result would have been different had the defect not occurred. The Federal Supreme Court thus upheld the appeal filed by two residents. Their appeal had previously been rejected by the cantonal courts.