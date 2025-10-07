On Tuesday, the Federal Supreme Court dismissed the claim of a CS shareholder against the Swiss Confederation. (archive picture) Keystone

A former CS shareholder has failed in his claim for damages against the Swiss Confederation. The Federal Supreme Court rejected the claim of around CHF 140,000 in connection with the CS takeover by UBS.

The Federal Supreme Court has dismissed the claim of a CS shareholder against the Swiss Confederation.

The man claimed that the 2023 emergency measures had effectively expropriated him.

He had invested just under CHF 150,000 between 2014 and 2022 and received UBS shares worth around CHF 9,000 after the merger. Show more

On Tuesday, the Federal Supreme Court dismissed the claim of a CS shareholder against the Swiss Confederation in connection with the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS. The man had sued the Swiss Confederation for damages amounting to around CHF 140,000.

The plaintiff based his claim on the fact that the emergency measures taken by the Federal Council in connection with the takeover of CS by UBS in 2023 had led to the extensive expropriation of his 12,000 CS shares. As a result, he had suffered a loss of CHF 140,783.

When issuing the emergency ordinance in March 2023, the Federal Council had acted unlawfully. In doing so, it violated the principles of the rule of law enshrined in the Federal Constitution, the prohibition of arbitrariness, the guarantee of property and the prohibition of excessive restrictions on fundamental rights.

The man had invested almost CHF 150,000 in CS shares between 2014 and 2022. When the CS shares were exchanged for UBS securities in the merger, he received around CHF 9,000 in return.