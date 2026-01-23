The ban on the sale of disposable e-cigarettes in Valais is lawful. The Federal Supreme Court has dismissed appeals filed by the Swiss Tobacco Retailers Association, Philip Morris Switzerland, and other parties.

The ban has been in effect since May 2025. The Grand Council of the Canton of Valais had passed the corresponding legislative amendment in 2024, banning the sale of disposable e-cigarettes under penalty of law.

The Lausanne judges consider the regulation to be consistent with federal law, as stated in a ruling published on Wednesday. The provision serves to protect the environment and public health. While the Federal Council has the authority to ban such products, it has not yet exercised that authority. The cantons are therefore permitted to impose bans on their own. The restriction on economic freedom is proportionate.