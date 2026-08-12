The Federal Supreme Court gave greater weight to individualized academic support for schoolchildren than to a balanced gender distribution. It dismissed the appeal filed by parents whose daughter had been assigned to a class with a significant surplus of boys.

The Federal Supreme Court considers it permissible for a girl to be placed in a class where the majority of students are boys. (File photo)

The school in a Zurich municipality was permitted to place the girl with learning difficulties in the same class as her learning partner, the Federal Supreme Court announced on Wednesday. The fact that the third-grader is in a half-class with eleven boys and only one other girl does not violate any rights.

Schools have discretion in the allocation process. If a gender balance cannot be achieved, targeted academic support may take precedence. (Judgment 2C_690/2025 of June 12, 2026)