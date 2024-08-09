Brian Keller should receive more money. (archive picture) sda

Brian Keller is to receive more money for his unlawful detention conditions. This was decided by the Federal Court.

The compensation claimed by Brian Keller for unlawful detention conditions for 20 days in 2017 has been set too low at CHF 50 per day. This was decided by the Federal Supreme Court. The Zurich High Court must reassess the case.

Specifically, the case concerns 20 days that Keller spent in the security department of the Pfäffikon district prison. He had been transferred there because of his extremely aggressive behavior. The solitary confinement was basically appropriate due to the circumstances, the Federal Supreme Court stated in a ruling published on Friday.

However, the conditions could not be justified in various respects. For example, Keller had to wear shackles at all times, was only clothed in a "psychiatric poncho" and lacked a mattress, blanket and toiletries for weeks on end. The Zurich High Court should have taken into account that several elements were objectionable, writes the Federal Supreme Court. However, this does not mean that Keller is entitled to the 40,000 francs he is claiming.

