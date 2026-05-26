Former CS compliance manager Lara Warner gets off without a fine in the Mozambique scandal: the Federal Criminal Court has dropped the proceedings against her due to the statute of limitations because the breach of reporting obligations was already time-barred before the FDF criminal order was issued.

The Criminal Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court has discontinued proceedings against the former compliance officer of Credit Suisse, Lara Warner, in connection with the Mozambique scandal due to the statute of limitations. As a result, she does not have to pay a fine imposed by the Federal Department of Finance (FDF) just over a year ago.

The Federal Criminal Court announced on Tuesday that the statute of limitations had already expired when the FDF issued the penalty order. The Federal Department of Finance had fined Warner CHF 100,000 in March 2025 for violating the reporting obligation, as various media reported at the time. The former CS manager subsequently announced that she would contest the conviction in court.

Suspicious transfer from 2016

According to the FDF, Warner had failed to report a transfer of around 7.8 million dollars in March 2016 as the compliance officer at Credit Suisse. The funds had been transferred from the Mozambique Ministry of Finance to a CS account booked in Switzerland. They probably originated from loans to Mozambican state-owned companies and are likely to have been of "criminal origin", according to the FDF.

According to the ruling of the Federal Criminal Court, however, the obligation to report suspected money laundering ends when the assets involved can no longer be traced and confiscated and not only when the account relationship ends. The majority of the sum had already been transferred to the United Arab Emirates a week and a half after the funds arrived in the CS account.

However, this is a country with which legal assistance is "difficult". Accordingly, the assets could no longer be traced and confiscated since the beginning of 2017, the Criminal Chamber of the Federal Supreme Court concluded. Accordingly, the statute of limitations had already expired at the beginning of 2024.

FDF examines appeal

It remains to be seen whether the FDF will accept the discontinuation order: An appeal against the order to the Appeals Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court is still possible.

The proceedings have not yet been legally concluded, explained a department spokesperson in response to an AWP inquiry. The FDF is now examining a possible appeal: "We cannot provide any further information at this time."

Proceedings against UBS already discontinued

In April, the Criminal Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court had already discontinued proceedings against UBS as the legal successor to Credit Suisse, which it took over in 2023, in connection with the Mozambique scandal. It justified its decision by stating that CS had ceased to exist as a bank and therefore no longer had legal personality.

The Mozambique scandal involved loans and bonds brokered by CS to the African country to the tune of more than 2 billion dollars. The money was allegedly intended to pay for the construction of a tuna fishing fleet. Large amounts of bribes were allegedly paid to corrupt officials. The scandal plunged Mozambique into a deep financial crisis.