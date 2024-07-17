Costumed participants at the first Bundstag of the Graubünden 500th anniversary celebrations in Ilanz in the Surselva in June. The second Bundstag will take place on Friday and Saturday in the Walser town of Davos. (archive picture) Keystone

Davos continues the series of celebrations to mark the 500th anniversary of the Free State of Graubünden with the so-called Bundstag on Friday and Saturday. The program includes "lively discussions", a street festival and a historic parade.

The celebrations mark the merger of three regional confederations in 1524 to form the Free State of the Three Leagues. The signing of a federal charter created a new state with its own constitution, a forerunner of today's canton of Graubünden.

In the Free State of the Three Leagues, the Bundstage were the most important assemblies and formed the highest political authority. As the capital of the League of Ten, Davos was a regular venue for these assemblies.

This tradition is being revived in the anniversary year. The Confederation Days in Davos are the second of a total of seven Confederation Days in various valleys.

Davos residents discuss mobility

"The Confederation Day in Davos is all about mobility," writes Davos mayor Philipp Wilhelm (SP) in the commemorative brochure. Transport, tourism and migration have long shaped Graubünden and Davos.

The Bundstag begins on Friday evening with a poetry slam on the anniversary theme. On Saturday, there will first be discussions in the historic town hall and then celebrations on the traffic-free promenade. Typical dishes from five centuries will be served in a "Walser village" on the Arkadenplatz.

The highlight of the Davos Bundstag is a historical parade based on a painting by Ernst Ludwig Kircher. It shows the long history of the Walser town in 15 colorful "pictures". The detailed program can be viewed on the website 500.gr.ch.

