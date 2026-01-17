"I still don't see any light at the end of the tunnel," said Martin Tschirren, Director of the Federal Office for Housing, in an interview with "Blick". (archive picture) Keystone

The Director of the Federal Office for Housing, Martin Tschirren, expects the housing shortage to increase in the coming year. "The causes of the housing shortage cannot be changed so quickly," said Tschirren in an interview with "Blick" on Saturday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to Tschirren, the causes include the rising number of households, population growth, immigration and economic development. The latter point is a key factor, said the Director of the Federal Office for Housing (BWO).

There was a slight slowdown last year due to the uncertainty caused by the US tariffs and companies had become more cautious. "When the economy picks up again somewhat, demand for workers and therefore also for housing will tend to increase again," said Tschirren. However, it is not only the high demand for housing that plays a role, he pointed out. Insufficient supply and low construction activity are also leading to a shortage.

At the beginning of 2024, the federal government drew up an action plan together with the cantons, cities, municipalities, the real estate industry and civil society. It contains over 30 measures to create more living space and, above all, more homes at affordable prices. However, according to the BWO Director, the measures formulated in the plan are aimed at medium to long-term effects. "I don't see a quick improvement at the moment," he said.