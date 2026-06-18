The Swiss economy is likely to feel the impact of rising oil prices. (File photo) Keystone

The consequences of the war in Iran are affecting the Swiss economy. Due to the sharp, temporary rise in oil prices, the federal government is lowering its economic forecasts. At the same time, inflation is likely to be slightly higher than previously expected.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The federal government expects economic growth in 2026 and 2027 to be slightly weaker than previously projected.

The main reasons are rising energy prices due to the war in Iran and the gloomy global economic outlook.

Federal Government Lowers Growth Forecast for SwitzerlandAt the same time, federal economists expect inflation to be slightly higher than previously forecast. Show more

According to federal economists, the Swiss economy is likely to perform slightly worse than previously expected. The reason is the sharp rise in oil prices.

For 2026, the federal expert group now forecasts real gross domestic product (GDP, adjusted for sports events) growth of 0.9 percent, down from the previous forecast of 1.0 percent, as the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) announced on Thursday. The forecast for 2027 was also lowered slightly, from 1.7 percent to 1.6 percent.

The reason for the revision is oil prices, which have skyrocketed due to the war in Iran. Specifically, the forecasts are based on an oil price of $93.50 this year and $80.50 next year. Higher energy prices are dampening the global economic outlook, SECO writes.

Conversely, the communiqué acknowledges the possibility that the global economy could perform better than expected due to a rapid decline in oil prices. Currently, the oil price is trading below the $80 mark again—due to the prospect of peace in the Middle East.

Regarding inflation, federal economists expect a rate of 0.6 percent in 2026 and 2027, which is slightly higher than previous forecasts. This is expected to curb consumer spending, the report adds.