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With new guidelines Federal government wants to make regional transport more economical

SDA

23.4.2026 - 11:27

The federal government wants to make regional passenger transport more economical. A higher threshold value is to apply to frequently used lines so that they can receive subsidies from the federal government. (theme picture)
The federal government wants to make regional passenger transport more economical. A higher threshold value is to apply to frequently used lines so that they can receive subsidies from the federal government. (theme picture)
Keystone

Regional public transport is to become more economical. If buses or trains run more frequently than every half hour, the companies will have to cover at least 30 percent of the costs with their own income in order to receive federal funding.

Keystone-SDA

23.04.2026, 11:27

23.04.2026, 11:48

With the proposed new threshold, the federal government wants to encourage transport companies and the cantons to increase their profitability. This was announced by the Federal Office of Transport (FOT) on Thursday. If the minimum requirement is not met, the service can be limited to a half-hourly frequency.

If they do so, the companies must generate at least 20 percent of the costs in order to receive subsidies. This threshold already applies today. Bus routes in sparsely populated areas currently have to generate ten percent of costs.

The amendment to the "Minimum profitability in regional passenger transport" directive required for the introduction of the new threshold value is being consulted on until May 29. It is due to come into force with the 2029/2030 ordering period.

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