Adult beetles are about the size of a coffee bean, with a metallic green shimmering head and neck shield and copper-brown coverts. Five small, white tufts of hair can be seen on each side of the abdomen. There are two larger tufts of hair on the rump. (archive picture) Keystone

From now on, cars and luggage should be checked for Japanese beetles when traveling from certain areas in Switzerland. The federal government called for this on Monday. It wants to slow down the spread of the pest with a new campaign.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Japanese beetle poses a serious threat to agriculture, horticulture and the environment, the Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG) announced on Monday.

It often travels unnoticed in vehicles or luggage from infested areas to new regions. The infested areas include the entire canton of Ticino, parts of Graubünden and Valais as well as the northern Italian regions of Lombardy and Piedmont. There were also major infestations in the cantons of Basel and Zurich in 2025.

The Japanese beetle attacks the leaves, fruits and flowers of over 400 plant species. Its larvae also damage the roots of lawns.

Any beetles found should not be taken home. According to the federal government, they must be caught, rendered harmless and reported to the cantonal plant protection service.