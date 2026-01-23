Severe thunderstorms are possible in large parts of German-speaking Switzerland starting at noon on Wednesday. The federal government has issued a thunderstorm advisory at hazard level 3 out of 4.

Dark clouds could roll in again across much of Switzerland on Wednesday. (File photo)

By contrast, there is little to no danger in western Switzerland, the Valais, Ticino, and the Engadin, according to the hazard map released Tuesday by the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss).

Hazard Level 3 means that gusts of wind reaching speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour could snap branches and topple trees. Heavy rain of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour poses a risk of flooding and could trigger landslides on steep slopes. There is also a risk of lightning strikes and hail damage.

MeteoSwiss recommends securing outdoor objects and planning for shelter and alternative routes when engaging in outdoor activities. Bodies of water, mountain peaks, utility poles, and open areas such as fields should be avoided due to the risk of lightning strikes. If you are caught in an open area by a lightning strike, you should crouch down with your feet together and minimize contact with the ground.