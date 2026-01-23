The Federal Prosecutor’s Office will take over the investigation into the suspected Islamist terrorist attack on the outskirts of Berlin’s Christopher Street Day (CSD). Federal Minister of Justice Stefanie Hubig made the announcement. “The Minister of the Interior has already stated that this was an Islamist attack. The Federal Prosecutor General will take over the investigation,” said the SPD politician. “Of course, we will pursue those responsible with the full force of the law and then bring them to trial.” The Berlin State Prosecutor’s Office is still in charge of the case.

People mourn near the scene of the incident. The vehicle plowed into a crowd on the outskirts of Christopher Street Day in Berlin. Photo: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa – NOTICE: For editorial use only in connection with current news coverage and only with full attribution of the above credit

The Federal Prosecutor General is the highest prosecuting authority in Germany. Among other things, he is responsible for cases of Islamist-motivated terrorism. He may also take over cases of particular significance.

One dead, many injured

The CSD in Berlin was called off on Saturday evening after a car plowed into a crowd on the outskirts of the large-scale event. One woman was killed, and 29 other people were injured. According to a police statement released this afternoon, their injuries are no longer life-threatening. The driver, according to police, got out of the car and fled.

He is also believed to have attacked passersby with a machete, said Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) in Berlin. According to the findings, the man has become radicalized and is part of the Islamist scene.

Dobrindt said that the defendant had previously been sentenced to one year and ten months of probation. The public prosecutor's office filed an appeal against that decision.

The suspect was born in Germany in 2005 and is a German citizen, the interior minister said. He is of Lebanese descent, and his mother became a naturalized German citizen in 2002.

From radicalized lone actors to terrorist cells

According to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, the cases it is handling in the area of Islamist-motivated terrorism involve individuals who have committed or planned Islamist-motivated attacks in Germany. “In addition, investigations are targeting suspects who have acted on behalf of an Islamist terrorist organization, either in Germany or abroad.”

Germany faces various threat scenarios posed by Islamist-motivated terrorism, according to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office on its website. “The spectrum ranges from individually radicalized perpetrators to terrorist cells operating in secret.”

Nearly 29,000 people are considered part of the scene

Last year, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution estimated that 28,645 people were affiliated with Islamism—up from 28,280 in 2024. According to estimates, 9,110 people are considered to be violence-oriented (2024: 9,540).

"The threat posed by Islamist terrorism in Germany remains high," the report states. In 2025, the Islamist-motivated attacks in Berlin, Bielefeld, Essen, and Munich served as a symbol of the threat posed by jihadist actors in Germany and Europe.