The new head of the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh (left), did not lower the key interest rate, contrary to U.S. President Donald Trump’s request. (File photo) Keystone

For the fourth time this year, the U.S. key interest rate remains unchanged. This is likely to particularly annoy U.S. President Donald Trump, who had hoped for a different outcome with the appointment of his candidate, Kevin Warsh.

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Due to the energy crisis and inflation concerns stemming from the war with Iran, the U.S. Federal Reserve has once again left the key interest rate unchanged. The Federal Open Market Committee voted unanimously to maintain the current interest rate. This marks the fourth time this year that the rate range has remained at 3.5 to 3.75 percent. Not even the new Fed Chair, Warsh, was willing to push through the interest rate cuts demanded by Trump during his first meeting.

In 2025, the Fed had cut the benchmark interest rate three times by one step (25 basis points) each, out of concern for the labor market. At the three meetings held so far this year, it has since paused. Given the uncertain global situation coupled with rising inflation, interest rate cuts are a distant prospect—instead, a tighter monetary policy seems more likely over the course of the year to bring inflation under control.

Energy Crisis and Strong Labor Market

This is due to the consequences of the war in Iran and the blockades in the Strait of Hormuz, which have significantly restricted the global energy supply. Consequently, companies are currently having to spend much more money on oil, gas, and fertilizer. This is also confirmed by the May figures from the world’s largest economy: Energy costs were 23.5 percent higher than a year ago. The rise in gasoline prices was particularly sharp, with fuel prices increasing by about 40 percent.

In addition, the number of people employed in the U.S. rose by a surprising 172,000 in May—nearly twice as much as experts had expected. This pushes interest rate cuts far into the future, and instead—though unlikely—interest rate hikes will once again become a topic of discussion.

Jerome Powell stepped down as chair in May as scheduled and moved to the Board of Governors. In doing so, he prevents Trump from placing another candidate on the Fed’s leadership body. Powell is also likely to make it more difficult for Warsh to push through interest rate cuts.

Warsh has previously served on the Fed’s Board of Governors. He is generally considered an “inflation hawk” and tends to favor a more restrictive monetary policy to bring inflation under control. However, according to U.S. media reports, the 56-year-old has reportedly expressed openness to lower key interest rates—much to Trump’s delight.

Fear of Political Influence

The Fed is supposed to decide on the benchmark interest rate independently of politics and thus strike a balance between inflation and full employment. The problem: If the Fed lowers interest rates, this is likely to further fuel inflation—which it wants to avoid. Most recently, inflation in the U.S. stood at 4.2 percent, well above the Fed’s target of two percent.

Economists fear that Trump could exert significant influence on such decisions through Warsh and indirectly push for a looser monetary policy. Interest rate decisions, which are supposed to be objective, could thus be politically skewed. Trump is likely to pay very close attention to how his candidate positions himself.

The European Central Bank, too, recently raised its interest rates for the first time since 2023 due to inflation concerns. It raised the deposit rate—which is important for banks and savers—by 0.25 percentage points to 2.25 percent in order to counter the surge in inflation caused by the war with Iran.