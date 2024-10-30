Fedpol celebrates an annual party in the Gabenchopf quarry. sda

The Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) is planning a private party in the Gabenchopf quarry in Villigen. Fireworks will be let off around 10 pm.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) is holding a party today, Wednesday evening, at the Gabenchopf quarry.

Fireworks will also be set off.

The mayor of Villigen, Oliver Moser, considers Fedpol's request for fireworks to be a routine matter. Show more

The municipality of Villigen has posted information on its website about an upcoming fireworks display on Wednesday, October 30, at the Gabenchopf quarry. The municipal council has issued the necessary permit to the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol). The event is not open to the public.

When asked by the "Aargauer Zeitung", the Fedpol spokeswoman wrote: "The fireworks will take place during the private event - a party - with Fedpol partners." It will be set off in the evening before 10 p.m. and will last around 20 minutes.

The spokesperson does not want to say anything about the costs, only: "The fireworks will be brought along by partners and then set off by specialists in accordance with the legal requirements and in coordination with the municipality."

When asked who is responsible for ensuring that no waste is left behind, the spokesperson says: "The person setting off the fireworks is always responsible for ensuring that the site is cleaned up." The following day in daylight, the burner will clean up all of the firework residue.

The mayor of the municipality, Oliver Moser, considers the fireworks request from Fedpol to be a routine matter, as this event has been taking place for many years. In addition, Fedpol specialists test fireworks in the Gabenchopf quarry once a year before they are approved for sale.