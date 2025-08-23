Melting ice could cause the sea to rise dramatically. (symbolic image) Liu Shiping/XinHua/dpa

New research findings indicate that dramatic changes are taking place in the Antarctic. According to a study published in "Nature", there is a risk of feedback effects that could cause sea levels to rise by several meters.

Profound climatic upheavals could currently be taking place in the Antarctic. According to the AFP news agency, a study published in the scientific journal "Nature" points to "new indications of abrupt environmental changes". The pack ice, ocean currents and the Antarctic ice sheet are particularly affected - with far-reaching consequences for the global climate.

The researchers warn that the Earth is on the brink of a critical threshold: if a large part of the ice sheet melts, the global sea level could rise by at least three meters. Coastal regions where hundreds of millions of people live would be threatened.

"In Antarctica, there are worrying signs of changes to the ice, the ocean and the ecosystems," explained Nerilie Abram from the Australian National University in Canberra, one of the lead authors of the study. Some developments can hardly be stopped and will "have an impact on future generations".

Only reducing emissions can still help

The scientists primarily blame the interactions between the changes: if the pack ice shrinks, less sunlight is reflected - global warming increases. At the same time, the Antarctic ocean current is slowing down, while the melting of the ice sheet is gaining additional momentum. This meltwater contributes directly to rising sea levels, unlike the pack ice.

The consequences also affect the animal world: back in June, the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) pointed out that the population of emperor penguins is declining faster than expected, as their pack ice habitat is shrinking dramatically.

The authors of the current study speak of a "feedback loop" that could further exacerbate climate change. To contain the risk of such chain reactions, only a radical reduction in CO₂ emissions in this decade would be effective. The aim must be to keep global warming as close as possible to the 1.5-degree target agreed in Paris.