The Migros Group and Feldschlösschen have reached an agreement in the price dispute. The full range of Feldschlösschen beers will once again be offered at the usual low prices in the Denner branches belonging to Migros and at Migrolino.
The Denner media office confirmed a corresponding report from "Blick" on Saturday evening. The agreement was reached on Friday evening.
The price dispute between the orange giant and the brewery from Rheinfelden became known last Tuesday. Feldschlösschen announced that the company had decided to temporarily stop supplying the Migros Group with its products.
In addition to Feldschlösschen beers, international beer brands and other beverages from the brewery, which belongs to the Carlsberg Group, were also affected. These included Grimbergen, 1664, Guinness, Schneider Weisse and Super Bock. But Swiss beers such as Uszit, 1291, Hürlimann and Valaisanne were also among them, as were Rhäzünser mineral water, Pepsi and 7up.