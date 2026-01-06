Feldschlösschen beer is currently no longer available at Migros subsidiaries. sda

Numerous well-known beer brands are currently missing from Denner and Migrolino branches. The reason for this is a price dispute between the Migros Group and the Feldschlösschen brewery, which has temporarily suspended deliveries.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Feldschlösschen is temporarily no longer supplying Denner and Migrolino.

The background to this is an ongoing price dispute with the Migros Group.

Numerous Swiss and international beer and beverage brands are affected. Show more

Feldschlösschen beers are in short supply in the Denner and Migrolino branches belonging to the Migros Group. The retailer is in a price dispute with the brewery from Rheinfelden.

"We have decided to temporarily stop supplying the Migros Group with our products," Feldschlösschen head of communications Gaby Gerber told the news agency AWP. The price war between the two companies had previously been reported in "Blick".

At the same time, the brewery regrets the delivery stop and is confident that the beer and drinks range will be available again "in the foreseeable future". In addition to Feldschlösschen beers, international beer brands and other beverages from the brewery, which is part of the Carlsberg Group, are also affected.

These include Grimbergen, 1664, Guinness, Schneider Weisse and Super Bock. But Swiss beers such as Uszit, 1291, Hürlimann and Valaisanne are also among them, as are Rhäzünser mineral water, Pepsi and 7up.