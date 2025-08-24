The Feldschlösschen brewery is raising its prices from November 1. Archive picture: Keystone

Beer at the bar is set to become more expensive: due to rising procurement and production costs, market leader Feldschlösschen will be increasing prices for bottled and draught beer from November 1.

Oliver Kohlmaier

The Feldschlösschen brewery wants to increase its prices from November 1. This was reported by "SonntagsBlick ", citing a spokesperson who mentioned a "slight price increase" for bottled and draught beer.

The reason for this is that procurement and production costs have been rising for years, affecting the entire supply chain. The company spokeswoman held out the prospect of certain - unspecified - products becoming cheaper.

Feldschlösschen is a subsidiary of the Danish Carlsberg Group and the clear market leader in Switzerland with an estimated 40 percent share.

Customers react sensitively to increases

According to the report, the restaurant trade must now decide whether to pass on the price increases to customers or accept a smaller margin.

The Gastrosuisse restaurant owners' association told the newspaper that returns were already being squeezed due to a number of factors and that things were now getting even tighter. At the same time, consumers are reacting sensitively to price increases. Feldschlösschen is an important partner, the association emphasized.

The price of beer was already increased for individual products at the beginning of last year. Feldschlösschen also pointed to "significantly increased processing costs".