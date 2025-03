A surprise for the public: Felix and Miriam Neureuther, pictured here at an event in April 2024, have become parents for the fourth time. IMAGO/Sven Simon

The family of Felix Neureuther and his wife Miriam has grown. The two former German winter sports stars have had baby number four. One thing remained unanswered at first.

They were able to keep the pregnancy a secret from the public: Felix and Miriam Neureuther have become parents for the fourth time. The former slalom specialist and the former world-class biathlete posted a photo on Instagram showing a baby's hand and adult hands. "A gift from heaven," Neureuther wrote alongside four heart smiley faces.

The 40-year-old and his 34-year-old wife did not initially reveal the sex and name of the child. The Neureuthers already have two daughters - Matilda and Lotta - and a son called Leo.