Takis will have to wait a little longer to meet the two new female brown bears. (archive picture) Keystone

Two new female brown bears have moved into the Goldau Nature and Animal Park. Their names are Dalia and Tamar, they come from the Georgian capital Tbilisi and belong to the endangered subspecies of Syrian brown bears.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Nature and Animal Park Goldau SZ has received two female Syrian brown bears for its new conservation breeding program.

They live in the wolf-bear enclosure and are already used to living with wolves from their country of origin, Georgia.

In future, the female brown bears Dalia and Tamar will contribute to the conservation of their species as part of the European Conservation Breeding Program, the Goldau Nature and Animal Park announced on Thursday. They have now found a new, species-appropriate home in the Goldau landslide landscape. In Georgia, they were housed in the Tbilisi Zoo's sanctuary.

The Syrian brown bear is one of the smallest subspecies of brown bear and is known for the light coat color of many individuals. Takis, a male of this subspecies, already lives at Goldau Nature and Animal Park. Dalia and Tamar are scheduled to meet him during the next mating season next year, until then they can sniff each other through the fence.

The two female brown bears were separated after their arrival on Wednesday and are to explore their new enclosure in peace for the time being. However, as they already know each other from Tbilisi, a reunion is planned soon. They also already have experience of living together with wolves, which is an advantage because they will be living in the wolf/bear enclosure.

According to its own information, the Goldau Nature and Animal Park is active in various international breeding programs, including the newly founded conservation breeding program for Syrian brown bears. The subspecies is endangered in its natural range, such as the Caucasus, eastern Turkey and Iran, and is probably already extinct in Syria.

