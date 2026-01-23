New arrival among the gorillas at the Zurich Zoo: Mayumi, a female gorilla, has given birth to her first baby. The zoo is “cautiously optimistic.” The first few weeks are always the most critical.

Here's what it's all about At the Zurich Zoo, the female gorilla Mayumi gave birth to her first baby without any complications.

The baby looks healthy, has already been drinking breast milk, and is being well cared for by its mother.

Nevertheless, the zoo remains cautiously optimistic, as the first few weeks of life are considered particularly critical. Summary created with

Mayumi, a female gorilla, gave birth to her baby on Monday morning at 10 a.m., the zoo announced on Wednesday. The birth went smoothly. Shortly afterward, the baby drank its mother's milk for the first time. The baby's father is Bwana, a male gorilla.

The cub doesn't have a name yet. Its sex has not yet been determined either. Zoo Director Severin Dressen is delighted with the successful birth. At the same time, however, he is only “cautiously optimistic.” The first few weeks of life are always the most critical, even if the cub appears healthy and strong.

However, the mother is caring for her offspring in an exemplary manner, and the other gorillas are accepting the new addition to the group. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely over the next few days,” said Dressen.