Crans-Montana Mayor Nicolas Féraud apologized to his constituents on Tuesday evening. A total of 378 people attended the meeting. He had not spoken publicly since the press conference following the devastating fire.

“On behalf of the municipal council, I would like to apologize to the families, the victims, and their loved ones for the pain and grief they are experiencing,” said Féraud, visibly moved, before a minute of silence was observed at the start of the meeting in memory of the New Year’s Eve fire at the bar “Le Constellation.”

“All public facilities will be inspected by the end of the year. This is the Municipal Council’s response to the identified deficiencies,” promised Patrick Clivaz, the council member responsible for safety. Fifty-six inspections have already been carried out.

During question time, one resident asked whether citizens should have a say in whether certain council members remain in office. Another called on the mayor to resign.