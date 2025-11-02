A Ferrari has burnt out in Lindau ZH. Kantonspolizei Zürich

An expensive sports car has caught fire and burnt out in Lindau ZH. It caused extensive material damage, but nobody was injured.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Ferrari burnt out in Lindau ZH on Saturday afternoon.

This resulted in damage of over 100,000 Swiss francs. The Zurich cantonal police estimate the damage to the road at several tens of thousands of francs.

No one was injured in the incident.

A fire involving a Ferrari in Lindau ZH on Saturday afternoon caused extensive material damage.

According to the Zurich cantonal police, the driver alerted the fire department via the Zurich Protection & Rescue Operations Center shortly after 4.30 pm. He reported that his vehicle was on the road in Lindau and on fire. The fire department was immediately deployed to fight the fire and was able to extinguish the vehicle quickly. No one was injured.

According to the press release, the fire caused property damage of more than 100,000 Swiss francs. The fire also caused tens of thousands of francs worth of damage to the road surface.

Cause unclear

The cause of the fire is still unclear and is being investigated by specialists from the fire investigation service of the Zurich cantonal police. Due to the fire and the heavy smoke development, the road had to be closed until around 8.45 p.m., which led to traffic obstructions.

Together with the Zurich cantonal police, the Illnau-Effretikon/Lindau fire department, the maintenance service of the cantonal civil engineering office and private companies were deployed to clean the road and tow away the vehicle.

