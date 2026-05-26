The new Ferrari Luce delivers a full 1050 hp. Ferrari.com

Ferrari is launching its first fully electric model on the market with the "Luce". But it is already attracting a lot of criticism online. The price of 550,000 euros and the design are not well received everywhere.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ferrari has presented its first electric car, the "Luce". The 1050 hp electric car costs around 550,000 euros and has been heavily criticized online.

Many compare the car with cheaper electric cars. The design in particular is the subject of online derision.

Comparable models such as the Ferrari Luce are available online for a fraction of the Ferrari price and even have better key data.

The "Luce" is limited to 1500 units, but can still be ordered. Other exclusive Ferrari models were often sold out before they went on sale. Show more

Ferrari has presented its first fully electric model. The "Luce" sports car was developed together with ex-Apple designer Jony Ive. The five-seater is over five meters long, almost two meters wide and 1.54 meters high. The car is exceptionally heavy for a Ferrari. It weighs a whole 2260 kilograms.

In terms of technology, Ferrari relies on its own production: central components such as electric motors and batteries are manufactured in Maranello, while the battery cells are supplied by the Korean company SK On. According to the press release, the four electric motors on the front and rear axles together deliver a maximum output of 772 kW (1050 hp). The Luce accelerates from zero to 100 in 2.5 seconds.

The car is limited to 1500 cars. It is not yet sold out. Ferrari.com

The battery has a capacity of 122 kWh and enables a range of around 530 kilometers. Charging takes place with up to 350 kW. The 800-volt system works with compact inverters and a DC/DC converter with over 98 percent efficiency.

The car has its price. The Italian dealership wants a whopping 550,000 euros for the Luce.

Criticism rains down on the net

This is causing a laugh on the net. After all, it's not just the technical data that is not very spectacular for Ferrari enthusiasts. The design of the Italian classic doesn't really resemble a Ferrari either. The official Ferrari website posted a video of the new Luce on Tiktok. Over 4600 comments were posted under the video.

@emkwan POV: you’re sitting inside Ferrari’s first ever electric car… ⚡️🐎 The new Ferrari Luce feels less like a normal Ferrari interior… and more like stepping into the future. This key though 👀 #ferrari #ferrariluce #cartok ♬ original sound - EMKWAN

One user writes: "The first Ferrari that will only be worth 30,000 in two years' time." Another user complains about the appearance: "Why can't they make an electric car look normal, WTF?" He is not the only one. Hundreds of people write: "Ugly", or "What is that?"

There are 800 comments under another video. The appearance is also criticized there. One person writes: "It looks like the Honda E." For comparison: a new Honda E costs just under 34,000 euros. Another user writes: "This car looks worse than a BYD." He is referring to the Chinese e-car brand, which also manufactures cars in the luxury segment.

The design is heavily criticized online. Ferrari.com

Alternative cars at a bargain price

A comparison with the bare figures shows that there are vehicles on the market that can be bought much more cheaply with similar values. According to ADAC, a Tesla Model S 100 kWh Plaid costs 119,000 euros when new. You can currently buy a used car in Switzerland with just 13,000 kilometers on the clock for just under 89,000 francs. The Tesla has a range of over 600 kilometers and a full 1020 hp.

Another example is the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra. It is an extremely powerful electric saloon with 1,548 hp. It accelerates to 100 km/h in under 2 seconds and has a range of over 600 kilometers. The Xiaomi comes from China and has three electric motors. The new price of the Xiaomi in China is 529,900 yuan, which is the equivalent of around 61,200 francs. In Switzerland, the Chinese car is available from 83,160 francs.

The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra performs even better than the Ferrari and is far cheaper. ADAC

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is also cheaper than the new Ferrari Luce and has similar specifications. A used car with just 5100 kilometers on the clock is advertised on Autoscout24 for 199,999 francs. It has 1034 hp and a range of 528 kilometers.

Far from sold out despite being limited

The consensus on the web is that the Ferrari's design takes some getting used to and is simply too expensive for what you get. The price has probably been set so high not least because of the limited number of 1500 cars. But why would buyers buy an electric Italian with a horse on the hood when Ferrari is all about emotion, displacement and racing? The future will show how popular the e-Ferrari is. There is already one (vague) indication: The Luce is currently still available to order, which has been different for other limited-edition Ferrari cars in the past.

Limited to 799 units, the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale with a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo and 3 electric motors delivers 1030 hp. It was already completely sold out at the time of its official unveiling in summer 2023.