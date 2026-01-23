A ferry caught fire between the popular Indonesian islands of Bali and Lombok. The “Putri Yasmin” was en route early this morning from the small Balinese port town of Padang Bai to Lembar on the neighboring island when the fire suddenly broke out while the vessel was crossing the Lombok Strait. A large-scale rescue operation was launched, and several ships and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene of the accident, according to the Antara news agency, citing emergency responders.

HANDOUT – In this image, taken from a video released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), the crew of a rescue ship watches as smoke rises from a passenger ferry. Photo: Uncredited/BASARNAS/AP/dpa

According to Heri Wiyanto, head of the port authority, there were 131 people on board—114 passengers and 17 crew members. It was initially unclear whether there were any foreigners on the ferry. Wiyanto emphasized that those on board were being evacuated from the ship. So far, there have been no fatalities. It was not known whether anyone had been injured.

The passengers were equipped with life jackets, and some used the ferry’s lifeboats during the evacuation, as shown in footage from Metro TV. However, strong winds, thick smoke, and high waves made the rescue operation difficult, according to rescuers involved in the operation.

Did a truck cause the fire?

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. According to local media reports, the fire may have started in a truck on board. There was no official confirmation of this at first. A spokesperson for the Indonesian Navy unit on Lombok stated that the ferry had lost power, had run aground, and was no longer seaworthy.

The Padang Bai–Lembar route connects Bali and Lombok and is also used by vacationers traveling between the two popular destinations. In the archipelago of Indonesia, ferry accidents occur time and again, some of which result in many deaths.

The most recent ferry accident occurred just at the beginning of August

Just at the beginning of August, a ferry carrying more than 270 people caught fire while en route from Java to Sulawesi. Many passengers were rescued, but several people died and dozens are still missing. In July of last year, a ferry sank between Java and Bali. Nearly 20 people died, and 16 others are still missing today.