A video shows how a ship loses control on the famous Grand Canal in Venice and collides with two gondolas. Nine people fell into the water in the incident.

Adrian Kammer

On Sunday, a ferry lost control on the Grand Canal in Venice and collided with several gondolas. According to the authorities, nine people fell into the water. According to initial reports, most of the injuries were minor.

The incident occurred near the historic Rialto Bridge. The responsible authorities stated that the ferry had apparently lost control due to a technical defect. Investigations into the exact cause of the accident are still ongoing.

