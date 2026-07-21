About 83 others are missing, according to Prime Minister Mark Phillips. So far, 69 survivors have been rescued. The search for the missing continues off the Atlantic coast using boats, planes, and divers. A total of about 180 people had been on board.

The old ferry MV Barima sank in the Atlantic Ocean early Sunday morning (local time) while en route from the capital, Georgetown, to the remote community of Port Kaituma. The small village is located on a river channel in the interior of Guyana, in the oil-rich Essequibo region near the border with Venezuela.

President Pledges a Thorough Investigation

The cause of the accident remains unknown. According to authorities, the captain, who was rescued alive, tested positive for cannabis. “I assure the nation that there will be a comprehensive, thorough, and independent investigation into this tragedy,” President Irfaan Ali said in a televised address.

According to media reports, the boat sent out a distress call in the middle of the night, after it had completed about eight hours of its 24-hour voyage. A survivor told the news portal News Source that he heard a loud noise and saw water pouring in. The ferry then began to list and start sinking. According to the government, the boat was found on the seabed about 15 kilometers off the coast during the search and rescue operation.