15 percent of all lightning strikes in Switzerland, such as here near Lugano, occurred in the canton of Ticino last year. (archive picture) Keystone

The number of lightning strikes in Switzerland last year was the lowest since records began in 1992. A total of 22,000 lightning strikes were counted, a quarter fewer than in the previous year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Most of the lightning strikes last year occurred in the canton of Ticino, as the ALDIS/BLIDS lightning information service announced on Tuesday. Almost 3,300 strikes were recorded in the sunshine region. According to the lightning information service, this corresponds to 15 percent of all events in Switzerland.

"A thunderstorm requires moisture, an unstable atmosphere and a process to lift the air. In Switzerland, this is most likely to be the case in Ticino, where many moist air masses come from the Mediterranean and the mountains lift the air that flows against them," says expert Wolfgang Schulz from ALDIS/BLIDS at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The highest number of lightning strikes in a municipality was recorded in Interlaken BE with almost 800. In terms of lightning density, Mendrisio TI came out on top with 2.48 strikes per square kilometer. The other top places were taken by Lugano TI with 1.55 and Gonten AI with 1.50 lightning strikes per square kilometer.

The lowest lightning density was recorded in the districts of See FR (0.11), Bucheggberg SO (0.13) and Seeland BE with 0.15 lightning strikes per square kilometer.

Decline in the German-speaking region

According to the information service, the lower lightning activity in Switzerland compared to previous years is not unique to this country: less lightning also struck the earth in Austria and Germany last year.

A new low of 167,000 lightning strikes was even measured in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). "The summer of 2025 was special in terms of weather, it wasn't too hot and it was dry. The low number of thunderstorms is probably due to this," says Schulz on request.

Meanwhile, the lightning density per square kilometer was similarly high in Switzerland (0.53) and Austria (0.54). In Germany, it was significantly lower with a value of 0.28.

The term "ground lightning" refers to lightning that actually strikes the ground. According to studies, only around 10 to 20 percent of all lightning strikes discharge into the ground, as the Federal Office for Fire Prevention (BFB) writes. Around 80 percent of all lightning discharges within a thundercloud or between different clouds - this is referred to as cloud-to-ground lightning.

The annual measurement data on lightning from ALDIS/BLIDS is based on over 170 measuring stations in Europe. According to the Graz University of Technology in Austria, the detection efficiency of the system is over 95 percent, with an accuracy of less than 100 meters.