A field fire at the edge of the forest in Bernex, Canton of Geneva, spread to a section of the forest on Wednesday. Two trailers were destroyed. No one was injured.

Here's what it's all about A field fire near Bernex, in the canton of Geneva, spread to a wooded area on Wednesday due to strong winds.

The fire department brought the fire under control; no one was injured, but two trailers were destroyed.

The canton of Geneva is currently under the highest forest fire alert level; the cause of the fire is still unclear. Summary created with

The fire in Bernex, Canton of Geneva, broke out in the afternoon near the border with France, according to the Geneva Fire Department (SIS). When emergency responders arrived, firefighters from Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, France, were already on the scene. Due to the wind, the fire spread more than 300 meters into the forest.

Emergency responders fought the fire using three fire hoses. It was further reported that all the fire pockets had been extinguished by late afternoon.

To prevent the fire from reigniting, the area continued to be monitored. The cause of the fire was initially unclear.

There is currently a very high risk of wildfires in the canton of Geneva—the highest of five levels on the federal government’s risk map.