If you do a little research, you can sometimes save several francs per fill-up. Harald Tittel/dpa

The longer the war in Iran lasts, the more petrol prices climb. But with these apps you can still save a few francs under certain circumstances.

Martin Abgottspon

TCS petrol price radar - fill up smartly together

The TCS Petrol Price Radar shows most petrol stations in Switzerland on an interactive map. Simply call up the page, share your location and you can see at a glance where the cheapest fuel is available in your area. The practical thing is that you can also save the web app directly to the home screen of your smartphone so that you can quickly access it again and again. You don't need a TCS membership, the platform is completely free and publicly accessible.

What makes the radar special is the community principle. The prices are not retrieved automatically, but are updated by users themselves. Anyone who enters or corrects a price collects points for doing so. And if you're wondering whether the detour to the cheaper petrol station is even worth it: according to TCS, the five centimes saved per liter is only worthwhile if the detour is no more than five kilometers and the tank volume is at least 50 liters.

The TCS app collects data from its users. TCS

Google Maps - fast and incomplete

If you are already using Google Maps to navigate, you don't really need an additional app to find a petrol station. A tap on the petrol pump icon is enough to display the current prices in the area. The cheapest provider is highlighted and immediately recognizable. Another tap starts the navigation directly to the desired petrol station.

The catch: If you want more than just a snapshot, you will quickly reach the limits. You won't find any price history, statistics or forecasts and not all petrol stations are listed.

Not all petrol stations on Google Maps show the current price. Google

Comparis gasoline prices

The Comparis petrol price map is another alternative for the Swiss. Most other apps only work for neighboring countries. The Comparis website uses the same data as TCS because the two have also entered into a partnership. Here, too, the community data is used to keep the fuel prices as up-to-date as possible. And as with TCS, this website can also be easily saved on your smartphone for quick access.