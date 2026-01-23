Rounding up payments, investing with a swipe, or a shower of confetti after a trade: Finance apps make getting started with investing easier than ever. But experts don’t view this new trend entirely positively.

Investing on your cell phone is getting easier and easier. But that also comes with certain risks.

A Lot of Returns Lost Finance apps are getting simpler and simpler—but watch out for this pitfall

Here's what it's all about Finance apps can make it much easier to start saving and investing.

It becomes problematic when gaming-style incentives tempt users to make more frequent or riskier trades.

The key factors are the providers' business models, effective safeguards, and financial literacy. Summary created with

One swipe across the screen, and your investment strategy is set. A small amount is automatically invested with every purchase. Some apps confirm a trade with sounds, animations, or a digital shower of money.

Features that appear convenient and modern can specifically influence the behavior of investors. Marc Arnold, a professor of corporate finance at the University of St. Gallen, is particularly critical of traditional reward mechanisms.

“Gamification refers to features we’re familiar with from the entertainment industry that target the brain’s reward system,” he says in an interview with blue News. “These include things like money showers, animations, or sound effects after a trade. In gaming, such incentives are meant to encourage players to keep playing. In investing, they serve the corresponding purpose of encouraging users to continue trading.”

Ease of use isn't necessarily a bad thing

Not every simplification is automatically problematic. An automatic savings plan, an intuitive user interface, or a digital deposit can make it easier to get started without leading to risky decisions.

Arnold sees this as a step forward in principle. “Investing used to be complicated. You had to fill out forms and talk to a bank advisor. Today, you can do a lot of things yourself, 24/7. From a fundamental standpoint, this is definitely a positive development.”

Professor Marc Arnold Uni SG About the Person Marc Arnold has been a full professor of corporate finance at the University of St. Gallen since February 2024. He is also a director at the Institute for Accounting, Controlling, and Auditing (ACA-HSG). His research focuses on areas including corporate finance, investments, credit risk, and banking. Previously, Arnold served as an assistant and associate professor at the University of St. Gallen and completed research fellowships at New York University.

However, the key factor is what the user-friendly interface is used for. “My impression is that, particularly in the area of gamification, it is often not used primarily to improve user-friendliness, but rather to trigger additional trades—and thus to generate revenue.”

Game-like elements can downplay risks

Investment decisions can have significant financial consequences. However, presenting them in a playful way can make them seem less serious than they actually are.

“In our brains, gamification is associated with games,” says Arnold. “As a result, important financial decisions are broken down and seem like simple choices. Such mechanisms disrupt behavior and decision-making ability. People then tend to engage in riskier behavior.”

The problem doesn't stem from the gamified activity itself, but rather from the effect the app is trying to achieve.

Patrik Schär, CEO of the digital asset management firm Selma, defends his app’s user-friendly design. The app allows users to set various portfolio strategies and include a potential crypto allocation using simple selection tools.

“A good app should simplify things, not add to the complexity. After all, an investment decision doesn’t become any safer just because you have to click through as many pages and submenus as possible,” says Schär.

At the same time, investing shouldn’t operate on the same principles as a dating or language-learning app. “Investing isn’t a game. If you were to use reward systems, leaderboards, or other gamification elements in investing, it could quickly become an emotional affair. That’s exactly what’s problematic, because when it comes to investing, emotions are usually bad advisors.”

With Selma, Patrik Schär is opting for a simple redistribution. LinkedIn

When adding crypto assets, Selma therefore displays the updated investment plan again for confirmation before activating it. This feature is available only to clients who demonstrate a sufficiently high risk tolerance and risk capacity. In addition, at least 7,500 Swiss francs must be invested in the portfolio. If these requirements are no longer met at a later date, the crypto preference will be automatically deactivated.

However, these protective measures only cover investments within Selma. The app cannot account for additional crypto holdings with other providers.

The Central Conflict of Interest

Finance professor Arnold is particularly critical of platforms that earn a commission on every transaction. In this model, the interests of the provider and those of the customers are not automatically aligned.

“App users want good long-term performance. Brokers, on the other hand, want to make as much money as possible,” says Arnold. “If a broker earns money per trade, it’s in their interest for as many customers as possible to trade as often as possible.”

«Financial markets are incredibly efficient. Many people underestimate this.» Marc Arnold Professor Corporate Finance

This is exactly where push notifications, animations, leaderboards, or references to supposedly one-time opportunities can be most effective. Every additional transaction generates revenue for the provider—even if it doesn’t provide users with any long-term benefit.

Selma CEO Schär also points out this conflict. “Especially with platforms that are supposedly free or particularly inexpensive, it’s worth taking a closer look at the business model. If a platform earns money on every transaction, it has an interest in customers trading as often as possible.”

More trading usually means lower returns

According to Arnold, the idea that frequent trading increases success is a fallacy. Financial markets are so efficient and competitive that retail investors can hardly gain a lasting information advantage.

"Financial markets are incredibly efficient. Many people underestimate that," says Arnold. "If a stock were clearly undervalued, money would flow into it in a fraction of a second and the price would rise."

Investors might get lucky on individual trades. However, as the number of transactions increases, that luck tends to even out.

"With every trade, you're either lucky or unlucky. Those who trade very frequently will, over the long term, come closer and closer to the average market performance—minus trading costs," says Arnold.

Even lower fees would only make a limited difference in this regard. If investors traded significantly more frequently because of lower transaction costs, the cost advantage could be offset.

Automatic saving is a different matter

Not every feature that makes investing more casual is intended to lead to more trading. Bank Thalwil is relying on automatic rounding up in its newly developed app.

For card payments, the amount is rounded up to the nearest franc or to an amount of your choice. The difference is invested in an investment portfolio.

Sandro Meichtry of Bank Thalwil relies on automatic rounding up. LinkedIn

“A major benefit is that you don’t have to worry about whether you’ll have enough money left at the end of the month for an investment or to set aside savings,” says Sandro Meichtry, CEO of Bank Thalwil. As a result, investing happens as part of the “background noise of everyday spending.”

According to the bank, an average rounding up of 50 rappen on two transactions per day amounts to about 30 francs per month. The bank emphasizes that transactions and portfolio balances can be viewed at any time and that the feature can be turned off. A risk profile is also created before the first investment.

Apps could also warn users about errors

Finance professor Arnold does not see the technical capabilities of finance apps as posing only risks. For example, they could be used to prevent poor decisions.

An app could detect when a planned purchase is particularly large relative to total assets, makes a portfolio unbalanced, or significantly increases risk.

“A system could monitor an individual’s portfolio, calculate correlations, and issue warnings in the event of problematic transactions,” says Arnold. “A crypto purchase, for example, isn’t problematic in and of itself. What matters is the size of the trade relative to the total portfolio.”

Before users make decisions with far-reaching consequences, the app could also incorporate a “decision-delaying mechanism”—such as a warning, a request for reconfirmation, or a brief delay.

In theory, gamification could lead not to more trades, but to better decisions. Arnold, however, is skeptical that providers with transaction-based revenue would be interested in this.

“If gamification could be combined with an educational component, that would make sense,” he says. “But that’s unlikely to be a priority for brokers who earn money on every transaction.”