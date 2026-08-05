The Swiss Army must make its logistics war-ready and, as a result, more decentralized. In a report, the Financial Control Office generally certifies that the project has reached the necessary level of maturity but calls for improvements. Those in charge are receptive to these recommendations.

For example, the Swiss Federal Audit Office (EFK) takes a critical view of the insufficient integration of civilian supply chains, as it notes in a report published on Wednesday. This poses a high risk due to the country’s heavy reliance on foreign sources for defense equipment. Furthermore, there is still a lack of a crisis-proof IT solution, as the day-to-day SAP system cannot be operated autonomously in an emergency. The EFK is calling for, among other things, a consolidated overview of the dozens of planned measures, as well as stronger oversight by the Federal Department of Defense (VBS).

The military has responded positively to the criticism. Officials emphasized to the media the urgency of the restructuring to reduce vulnerability in the event of war. However, for budgetary reasons, they decided against a complete overhaul that would have cost up to ten billion francs. Instead, the military is taking a pragmatic approach by focusing on basic decentralization.