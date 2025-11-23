The children in the Swiss study were observed over several years. (archive picture) dpa

Why counting with fingers is not a step backwards for primary school children: a long-term study from Switzerland provides surprising answers and dispels old prejudices.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A long-term study involving around 200 Swiss children has shown that early finger counting is associated with better arithmetic performance later on.

Researchers therefore recommend that parents and teachers do not discourage children from counting with their fingers. Show more

According to a study, counting with fingers in elementary school does not have to be a sign of weakness, but is an important tool for learning mathematics. Through long-term observations, researchers in Switzerland found that children learn arithmetic better when they use their hands.

Parents and teachers should therefore not discourage children from counting with their fingers, study author Catherine Thevenot from the University of Lausanne told the German Press Agency. "Children should never be ashamed of using their fingers. They should be proud to use them to solve calculations," said the psychologist.

Last year, Thevenot published a study on kindergarten children. The result: the arithmetic performance of kindergarten children can be improved if they are taught to count with their fingers.

200 children observed over years

On the other hand, previous research had shown that children from the age of around seven perform better than finger calculators without the use of fingers. Thevenot and her colleague Marie Krenger have now looked at what is behind this phenomenon.

They followed the long-term development of around 200 Swiss children between the ages of four and a half and seven and a half - this time without finger arithmetic instruction. They were observed at regular intervals as they added up.

The earlier, the better

It turned out that the earlier the fingers were used, the more likely the children were to be among the best calculators later on. Children who never used their fingers to count over the years, on the other hand, showed the weakest performance. The results were published in the journal "Developmental Psychology".

According to the researchers' observations, the fact that children without finger help perform better from around the age of seven is due to the fact that they had learned to count with their hands in previous years and then switched to mental arithmetic. The former finger counters outperformed both children who had never used their fingers and those who continued to use them.

If children over the age of eight still need their hands for arithmetic, this could be a sign of problems, said Thevenot. But even then they should not be scolded, she emphasized. After all, the fingers would probably help them to reach the next stage of development - just a little later than other children.