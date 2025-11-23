  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Education Finger counting is a springboard for math success, says study

SDA

23.11.2025 - 06:25

Why counting with fingers is not a step backwards for primary school children: a long-term Swiss study dispels old prejudices. (archive picture)
Why counting with fingers is not a step backwards for primary school children: a long-term Swiss study dispels old prejudices. (archive picture)
Keystone

Counting with fingers in elementary school is an important tool for mathematical learning. Through long-term observations, researchers in Switzerland found that children learn arithmetic better when they use their hands.

Keystone-SDA

23.11.2025, 06:25

Parents and teachers should therefore not discourage children from counting with their fingers, study author Catherine Thevenot from the University of Lausanne told the German news agency DPA. "Children should never be ashamed of using their fingers," said the psychologist.

Thevenot and her colleague Marie Krenger followed the long-term development of around 200 Swiss children aged between four and a half and seven and a half. They were observed at regular intervals as they added up.

The results showed that the earlier the children used their fingers, the more likely they were to be good at arithmetic later on. The results were published in the journal "Developmental Psychology".

More from the department

Storms. At least 90 people killed by floods and landslides in Vietnam

StormsAt least 90 people killed by floods and landslides in Vietnam

Italy. Florence bans rental e-scooters from next year

ItalyFlorence bans rental e-scooters from next year

Avalanche/landslide. House in Maladers GR partially buried due to landslide

Avalanche/landslideHouse in Maladers GR partially buried due to landslide