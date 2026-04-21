Had more to do last year: Marlene Amstad, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA, and Stefan Walter, Director of FINMA, during FINMA's annual media conference in Bern on Tuesday. Keystone

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) concluded significantly more proceedings against financial institutions and natural persons last year. It once again carried out numerous inspections at banks and insurance companies.

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The volatile environment had intensified in 2025 and led to increased financial and non-financial risks, Finma announced at its annual media conference on Tuesday. It therefore focused on the early identification of risks among the parties involved.

Specifically, the authority carried out 113 on-site inspections at banks, 43 at insurance companies and 20 in the area of asset management, with the number being roughly in line with the previous year. The majority of the inspections were carried out at the larger financial institutions. The focus remained on the major bank UBS, where Finma carried out a total of 42 on-site inspections.

More enforcement proceedings

The number of enforcement proceedings against financial institutions and natural persons increased significantly: Finma concluded 55 such proceedings last year after 38 in 2024, but the public was not informed of this: In the proceedings, the "currently very limited legal requirements for active communication" were not met or Finma was prevented from communicating by the courts, it states

Furthermore, FINMA opened around 450 investigations into potentially unauthorized companies and individuals, based on information from the public, authorities and its supervisory activities. It also made over 300 entries on its warning list, warning against potentially unauthorized providers in the financial market. This represents a high point, according to the report.

Significantly more employees

The supervisory authority further increased its personnel resources last year. The average number of permanent full-time positions in 2025 was 617 compared to 554 in the previous year.

In this context, FINMA refers to the in-depth and early supervision of the financial market, but also to new tasks: For example, it has also been supervising around 10,000 insurance intermediaries since 2024. However, the authority assures that the number of staff will remain in the "three-digit range" in the future.