Swiss financial institutions have improved their measures against money laundering. According to FINMA, however, weaknesses remain in risk analysis - for example in the case of politically exposed persons, complex company structures and crypto services.

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority continues to see a need to catch up with regard to money laundering controls at Swiss financial institutions. (archive image)

Although Swiss financial institutions have improved their precautions against money laundering, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority Finma believes that there is still a need for action. The authority announced on Thursday that banks, asset managers and other financial institutions could make even better use of their options, particularly when it comes to assessing and monitoring risks.

Following an investigation in 2023, FINMA has now re-examined the risk analyses of more than 30 banks and scrutinized numerous other institutions. It found that some risks were not recorded in sufficient detail, exceptions to internal requirements were granted too generously and warning indicators were insufficiently defined. As a result, problematic business relationships or increased money laundering risks could be overlooked more easily.

Among other things, the supervisory authority is critical of the treatment of politically exposed persons (PEPs), complex company structures and crypto services. In some cases, such areas are not classified as sufficiently risky, it said.

In a new supervisory communication, FINMA therefore specified its expectations for the so-called money laundering risk analysis. This is intended to determine which risks an institution accepts, which are excluded and how compliance is monitored. In the view of the supervisory authority, it is the most important instrument for preventing money laundering and terrorist financing.