A Finnish mountaineer has been missing on the Matterhorn since Friday. Despite an intensive search, there is still no certainty about his fate.

Jacket and some pieces of equipment found Finnish climber has been missing on the Matterhorn for days

Here's what it's all about A Finnish mountaineer has been missing on the Matterhorn since Friday.

According to eyewitnesses, he is said to have made it to the summit, but may have fallen during a storm on the way down.

Swiss rescue workers have already found some of the missing person's gear; the search is continuing. Summary created with

A Finnish mountaineer has been missing on the Matterhorn since Friday. According to consistent reports from several media outlets, the man was climbing alone and intended to reach the summit of the mountain in Switzerland. At that time, a severe thunderstorm was raging in the border region between Switzerland and Italy.

According to eyewitnesses, the Finnish climber apparently reached the summit; the descent was then presumably via the west face of the mountain, as reported by the Finnish news portal “MTV Uutiset" reports. It is currently believed that he fell to his death during a storm that swept through the region that evening.

Particularly alarming: Swiss rescue workers have already found a jacket and other pieces of equipment on the mountain that are believed to belong to the missing person. The Finnish embassies in Bern and Rome have also been notified and are in contact with the relevant authorities.

The search continues

According to the Italian newspaper “Aosta Sera” the man is said to have set out on the climb on Thursday, July 30. According to the report, he took the challenging Furggen route, spent the night high up on the mountain, and was seen on the summit on Friday morning. He later began his descent via the usual route on the Italian side.

When his partner didn't hear from him, she reported the incident. The search was hampered by difficult terrain and bad weather.

It is still unclear whether the climber has died or is still alive. The authorities are continuing the search.