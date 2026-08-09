Fire alert in the middle of summer at Lake Garda: About 250 people had to be evacuated over the weekend from the popular vacation destination due to a forest fire. The fire was still raging on Sunday in the municipality of Tignale on the western shore of Italy’s largest lake. In the first few hours, several dozen tourists, in addition to local residents, had to seek safety. Over the course of the weekend, the situation returned to normal. All those evacuated were able to return home. The cause of the major fire remains unclear.

The fire in the mountains above the lakeshore broke out on Friday evening around 9:00 p.m. According to the fire department, it spread rapidly, fueled by the dry conditions of the past few weeks and strong gusts of wind. Initially, there were fears that the fire might spread to the village. However, that did not happen. With the help of planes and helicopters, which drew water from the lake and dropped it over the burning forests, the fire was brought under control.

Onlookers watch the scenes from the shore

In the meantime, concerns were high—partly because the blazing fire in the night sky above the lake provided spectacular views. Some of the flames were reflected on the lake’s surface. Onlookers also gathered on the opposite shore. A vacation resort also had to be evacuated. Several German vacationers told the dpa that there had been a great deal of uncertainty at first. One said, “It was burning really intensely. We didn’t know what to do. We didn’t have any information either.”

Lake Garda is one of Italy’s most popular vacation destinations. Now that it’s summer, many tourists from Germany are also spending their vacations there. In the mountains above, there are extensive coniferous forests that are suffering greatly after weeks of drought. Fire Chief Vito Cristino told the Rai television network: “Conditions for firefighting are not ideal. It’s very dry, which is helping the fire spread.”

Fire department expects fires to continue in the coming days

Overnight into Sunday, the fires flared up again in some areas—partly because firefighting planes and helicopters could no longer fly due to the darkness. On Sunday, they resumed their work. Cristino said this situation would likely continue for some time. “In a few days, though, we should have the flames under control.” The firefighting efforts require large amounts of water, which is being drawn not only from the lake but also from private swimming pools.

According to a report in the regional newspaper *Giornale di Brescia*, there have been several severe fires in the same area in recent years. The mayor of Tignale, Daniele Bonassi, said, “The drought of the past few weeks has further complicated the situation and created fertile ground for the spread of the flames.” His municipality issued an ordinance stipulating that, for the time being, water within its territory may only be used for drinking purposes.

Heat Wave in Italy Continues

For weeks now, Italy has been suffering from a heat wave stretching from north to south, with temperatures in some areas exceeding 40 degrees. Several other regions have also recently experienced wildfires—though not on the same scale as in France, Spain, and Greece. A red alert is currently in effect in nearly all major Italian cities due to acute health risks to the population. The country’s largest river, the Po, is now carrying very little water. Temperatures are expected to remain this high through the middle of the month.