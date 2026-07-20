The situation continues to worsen in the area affected by the wildfire in Spain. The fire, which has been raging northeast of the capital, Madrid, since Thursday, is spreading very quickly.

Emiliano García-Page, the regional president of the autonomous community of Castile-La Mancha, announced that 26,000 hectares have now been burned. That is twice as much as on Sunday and is roughly equivalent to the area of 36,000 soccer fields.

In France, too, firefighters continued to battle several fires in the south of the country and on the Mediterranean island of Corsica. Meanwhile, a new heat wave is expected in southern and southeastern Europe.

1,200 People Evacuated from Wildfire-Affected Region

García-Page described it as the worst wildfire in the region's history, located about 60 kilometers northeast of Madrid. However, the southwesterly wind did not carry the massive clouds of smoke toward the capital.

In the area affected by the wildfire, some 1,200 people from 30 at-risk communities have had to be evacuated, García-Page said. The response teams fighting the wildfire, which spans 120 kilometers, are being reinforced once again.

Above all, strong winds of around 50 kilometers per hour have repeatedly fanned the flames, making them unstoppable so far. The wall of fire is advancing at speeds of up to four kilometers per hour in some places, according to the state-run TV station RTVE.

Because there was a great deal of rain in Spain last winter and spring, the growth of grasses, brush, and undergrowth was greatly encouraged. This flammable biomass, now parched by the summer heat, acts like tinder in the forests. Another heat wave is expected to begin on Tuesday, with temperatures around 40 degrees, threatening to further exacerbate the situation.

Hundreds of first responders on the ground were busy using heavy equipment to create firebreaks and thus contain the flames. They are being supported, among others, by the Military Emergency Response Unit. In addition, according to media reports, about 45 firefighting planes and helicopters are in operation. Authorities reported that so far they have succeeded in preventing the flames from spreading to populated areas.

The Situation in France

In the mountainous hinterland of Saint-Tropez, France, 360 firefighters continued to battle a wildfire that broke out on Sunday and destroyed four houses and 15 cars, according to the newspaper *Var-Matin*. The fire department was also able to prevent the flames from spreading to about 100 additional homes by deploying firefighting aircraft.

Rail service in the region was disrupted. On Sunday evening, a TGV train carrying 800 passengers from Nice was stranded at the train station in the small town of Les Arcs because it was unable to continue its journey.

The national weather service Météo France issued a warning of an increased risk of wildfires for 27 departments in France. As Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez told France Inter, nearly 40,000 hectares of natural areas have already been destroyed by fires since the beginning of the year—significantly more than during the same period last year or in 2022, a year marked by particularly severe wildfires. Nationwide, 111 people have been arrested on suspicion of arson, and most have admitted to the charges.

Heat Wave in Greece

The weather is also a topic of conversation in another popular travel destination: Greece is experiencing its first major heat wave of the summer. After a relatively mild start to the season so far, temperatures have been rising since the beginning of the week to 40 to 41 degrees in large parts of the country, with local highs of up to 42 or 43 degrees expected inland.

According to the National Meteorological Service (EMY), the heat is expected to gradually subside starting Thursday, beginning in the north, while it will linger a little longer in the south of the country. Forecasts indicate that the Greek mainland will be particularly affected. Most islands will experience more pleasant temperatures ranging from 35 to 37 degrees.

As a precautionary measure, several major Greek cities have opened air-conditioned indoor facilities and public spaces from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. These spaces are intended especially for people who do not have air conditioning at home.